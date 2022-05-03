Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,427,500 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 1,764,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NCMGF stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $22.57.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Newcrest Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

