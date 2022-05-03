Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,427,500 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 1,764,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NCMGF stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $22.57.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Newcrest Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

