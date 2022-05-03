Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of NWL opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,496,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 114.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after buying an additional 2,844,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,071,000 after buying an additional 2,487,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

