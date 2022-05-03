Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 123.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

