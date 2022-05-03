Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NWL. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.13.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,736 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,289,000 after purchasing an additional 643,244 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,071,000 after buying an additional 2,487,466 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.