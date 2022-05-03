Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.1% per year over the last three years. Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 2.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Newmark Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Newmark Group by 290.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 251,093 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,473,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 116,894 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 463,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 43,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Newmark Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

