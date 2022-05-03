Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Newmark Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.1% per year over the last three years. Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 2.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.
Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
NMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.
In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Newmark Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Newmark Group by 290.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 251,093 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,473,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 116,894 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 463,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 43,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Newmark Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.
Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
