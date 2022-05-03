News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Update

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 874,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 548,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of News by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 144,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of News by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

NWS opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35. News has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.38.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

About News (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

