Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NXST opened at $162.87 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $192.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

In other news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,166 shares of company stock worth $9,667,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,001.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.