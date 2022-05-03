NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 7,500 ($93.69) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s previous close.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($88.69) to GBX 6,900 ($86.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($97.44) to GBX 7,280 ($90.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($115.55) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,428.75 ($105.29).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,161.84 ($76.97) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,578 ($69.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,484 ($105.98). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,240.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,236.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

