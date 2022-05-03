NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.18 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.01 EPS.

NXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.91, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,734 shares of company stock worth $2,200,972. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

