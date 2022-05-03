NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $628-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $624.26 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.18-0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NXGN opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.17.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,734 shares of company stock worth $2,200,972 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

