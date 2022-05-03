Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Paul Davison Tobias Acquires 1,200 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) Director Paul Davison Tobias bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.17 per share, with a total value of $99,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,932.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NCBS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,203. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

