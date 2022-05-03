Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,755,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NICH traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 496,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,163. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Nitches has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.76.

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

