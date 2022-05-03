Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

NOAH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Get Noah alerts:

NOAH opened at $18.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.45. Noah has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $49.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 175.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 23.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Noah by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 26,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Noah by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Noah (Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.