Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
NOAH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.81.
NOAH opened at $18.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.45. Noah has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $49.88.
About Noah (Get Rating)
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
