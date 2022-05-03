Nomad Foods (NOMD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/3/2022 – Nomad Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $25.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Nomad Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $25.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Nomad Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “
- 4/12/2022 – Nomad Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2022 – Nomad Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “
- 3/31/2022 – Nomad Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Nomad Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Nomad Foods is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – Nomad Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
NOMD stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.73.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
