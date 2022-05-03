Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) PT Lowered to $25.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.56. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $251,341,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $41,638,000. Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $35,815,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $34,903,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.