Nomad Royalty’s (NSR) “Tender” Rating Reiterated at Haywood Securities

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “tender” rating reissued by Haywood Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSR. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.03.

Nomad Royalty stock traded up C$0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.86. The company had a trading volume of 333,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,392. The firm has a market cap of C$667.42 million and a P/E ratio of -278.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.34 and a 1 year high of C$12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.17.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$8.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

