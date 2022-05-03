North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NOA. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

NYSE NOA opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $366.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

