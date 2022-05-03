Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.10 price objective on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 210.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 4,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,514. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $187.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 19.2% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 305,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 136.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 312.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 117,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

