Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.10 price objective on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 210.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 4,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,514. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $187.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.79.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals (Get Rating)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
