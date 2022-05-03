Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$1.10 price objective on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 141.76% from the company’s current price.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,644. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$241.05 million and a PE ratio of -5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

