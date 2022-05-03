Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in April

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 292,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Star Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Northern Star Resources stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 9,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,750. Northern Star Resources has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Paulsens, Tanami, and Bronzewing projects.

