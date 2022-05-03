Northland Securities Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $27.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.46.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE CHGG traded down $8.25 on Tuesday, hitting $16.73. 334,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Chegg has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $91.52.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.