Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.14 billion and the highest is $9.31 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $9.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $36.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $36.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $38.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.36.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $438.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.58 and its 200-day moving average is $402.89. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $490.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

