Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,900 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 220,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $34.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 57,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWPX shares. TheStreet cut Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Pipe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Northwest Pipe (Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.