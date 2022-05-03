NOV Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOV in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Griffin Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

NOV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

NOV stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NOV by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $182,822,000 after buying an additional 299,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NOV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,540,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,170,000 after purchasing an additional 293,623 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in NOV in the third quarter worth $79,050,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 5,487,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,892,757,000 after buying an additional 1,614,670 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

