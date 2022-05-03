Novavax (NVAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter. Novavax has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novavax stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.43. 75,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $277.80.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Novavax by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Novavax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,266,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Novavax by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Novavax by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.14.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

