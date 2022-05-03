Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.09 Million

Analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) to post sales of $10.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.54 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $50.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.62 million to $72.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $73.56 million, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $108.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $537.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.74. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

