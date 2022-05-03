Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.09 Million

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) to post sales of $10.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.54 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $50.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.62 million to $72.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $73.56 million, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $108.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $537.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.74. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.