Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.20-18.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.11.

NTR opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $55.68 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,943,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,114,000 after acquiring an additional 572,942 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Nutrien by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

