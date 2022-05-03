Nuvei (NVE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$267.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$260.66 million.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.