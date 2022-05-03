Nuvei (NVEI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Nuvei to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Nuvei stock opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVEI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their target price on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,470,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $24,111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $24,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,600,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $10,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

