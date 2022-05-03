NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.78.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.
NuVista Energy stock opened at C$10.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.
NuVista Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
