Nuwellis (NUWE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 69.75% and a negative net margin of 247.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nuwellis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NUWE stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuwellis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuwellis by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nuwellis by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

About Nuwellis (Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

