Nuwellis (NUWE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 69.75% and a negative net margin of 247.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nuwellis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NUWE opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nuwellis by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuwellis by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuwellis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

About Nuwellis (Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.