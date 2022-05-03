Nuwellis (NUWE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 69.75% and a negative net margin of 247.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nuwellis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ NUWE opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $5.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuwellis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
About Nuwellis (Get Rating)
Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.
