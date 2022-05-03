Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.55.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 3.68 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 3.45 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of 7.67.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in Oatly Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

