ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

OBSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on ObsEva in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ObsEva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $118.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.73.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 832,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ObsEva by 8.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ObsEva by 229.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ObsEva by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

