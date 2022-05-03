Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,550 ($19.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.49) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,365 ($29.54).

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 893 ($11.16) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,155.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,446.23. The company has a market cap of £6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,116 ($26.43).

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,318 ($16.46) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.90 ($12,430.86). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 792 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,837.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

