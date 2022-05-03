Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 25,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBCI opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.35. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

