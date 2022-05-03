OceanFirst Financial Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

OCFC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.85. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $114,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,562,000 after buying an additional 71,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,611,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 815,476 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after buying an additional 19,397 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $488,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

