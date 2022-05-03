OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OCI from €30.00 ($31.58) to €45.00 ($47.37) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of OCI from €33.00 ($34.74) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of OCI in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on OCI from €31.00 ($32.63) to €38.50 ($40.53) in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OCINF remained flat at $$40.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. OCI has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

