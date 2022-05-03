Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ OFED opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69. Oconee Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $137.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Oconee Federal Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.