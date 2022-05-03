Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (OSEC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 on May 27th

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:OSEC opened at GBX 75.30 ($0.94) on Tuesday. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a twelve month low of GBX 69 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 99 ($1.24). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.70 million and a PE ratio of 5.56.

About Octopus AIM VCT 2 (Get Rating)

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

