Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (OSEC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 on May 27th

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:OSEC opened at GBX 75.30 ($0.94) on Tuesday. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a twelve month low of GBX 69 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 99 ($1.24). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.70 million and a PE ratio of 5.56.
About Octopus AIM VCT 2 (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.