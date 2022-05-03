Ocugen (OCGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Ocugen to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Ocugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 109,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,458. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ocugen by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,017,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 2,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 565,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 2,061.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 437,923 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 172,984 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCGN. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

