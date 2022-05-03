Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCUL. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $305.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.70. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 47.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 46.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.