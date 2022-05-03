Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPAD. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 9.50.

Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at 5.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.76. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of 2.96 and a 52-week high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 673.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. LL Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,066 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,720,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $6,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

