OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Down 19.3% in April

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 383,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 56,292 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OFS Capital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.75. OFS Capital has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $13.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 119.05%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

