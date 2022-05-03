Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get Okta alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $123.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Okta by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $614,155,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,114,000 after purchasing an additional 236,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.