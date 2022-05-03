Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) CEO James C. Ryan III Purchases 6,550 Shares of Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 6,550 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,117.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,062.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 418,768 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 215,687 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

