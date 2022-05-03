Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) CFO Acquires $45,720.00 in Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) CFO Brendon B. Falconer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ONB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,407. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONB. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1,062.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 418,768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 215,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

