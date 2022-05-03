Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Chairman Michael L. Scudder Acquires 8,170 Shares of Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) Chairman Michael L. Scudder bought 8,170 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $125,001.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 302,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,737.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONB. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,062.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 418,768 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 215,687 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

