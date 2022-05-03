Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

OSBC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $634.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 113.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,671 shares of company stock valued at $195,814 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

