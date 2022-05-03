Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Olin has a payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Olin to earn $9.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.20. Olin has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Olin by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,323,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,419,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Olin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

